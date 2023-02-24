Who Got The Work

Quarles & Brady partner Nolan Mitchell has entered an appearance for Mass General Brigham Inc., Precision Imaging Metrics and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 12 in Massachusetts District Court by the Devlin Law Firm and Arrowood LLP on behalf of 511 Technologies Inc. and Tamabo Inc., asserts a single patent related to a video teaching aid. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:23-cv-10079, Tamabo, Inc. et al v. Mass General Brigham, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 24, 2023, 10:30 AM