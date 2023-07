New Suit - Patent

Frost Brown Todd and Allen, Dyer, Doppelt + Gilchrist filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Talos Engineered Products. The suit targets Stock Manufacturing and Design Co. over its sale of the EZ-Flo modular chute system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00436, Talos Engineered Products v. Stock Manufacturing and Design Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Talos Engineered Products

Plaintiffs

Frost Brown Todd

defendants

Stock Manufacturing and Design Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims