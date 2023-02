New Suit - Contract

Landstar System and JOTS Logistics were sued Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The court case, concerning claims of cargo damage, was brought by Boyd Law on behalf of Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Co. of Canada and dairy supplier Talmera USA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00149, Talmera USA, Inc. et al v. Landstar Global Logistics, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 09, 2023, 12:49 PM