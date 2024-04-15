Marcus Marion Crider of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for S&K Building Services OPCO in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed March 1 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Law Office of Roland Mumford & Associates on behalf of a window technician who contends that he was subjected to a hostile work environment and disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:24-cv-00238, Talley v. S&K Building Services OPCO, LLC.
Business Services
April 15, 2024, 11:15 AM