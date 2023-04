Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pugh Accardo LLC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance, a Selective Insurance Group company, and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged property damage, was filed by attorney Thomas E. Gibbs on behalf of Robert Talley. The case is 3:23-cv-00284, Talley v. Milton et al.

Insurance

April 14, 2023, 1:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Talley

defendants

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

AG Quality Construction LLC

Kevin Milton

defendant counsels

Pugh Accardo Haas Radecker Carey

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference