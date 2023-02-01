New Suit - Privacy Class Action

iHeartMedia was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Shamis & Gentile and Edelsberg Law, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00215, Talley v. iHeartMedia,Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 01, 2023, 4:27 AM