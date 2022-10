Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McAfee & Taft on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against the Prudential Insurance Co. of America to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hilton Law Office on behalf of Lea Ann Tallchief. The case is 4:22-cv-00446, Tallchief v. Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 3:48 PM