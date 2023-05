New Suit

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and Google were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Maryland District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01393, Tall v. Alphabet Inc. et al.

Technology

May 26, 2023, 4:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Hesman Tall

defendants

Alphabet Inc.

Google Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA