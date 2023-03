New Suit

Allstate was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, for claims relating to hidden structural damage, was brought by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of Tall Cedars Condominium Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00296, Tall Cedars Condominium Association v. Allstate Insurance Co.