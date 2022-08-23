New Suit - Employment

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of software company Talkdesk Inc. The complaint, targeting attorney Andrew Pham, accuses Pham of materially misrepresenting his legal qualifications to perform his job with TalkDesk, including omitting adverse information about at least one prior bar license suspension. Orrick filed a similar lawsuit against the defendant in California Northern District Court earlier this month. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05961, Talkdesk, Inc. v. Pham.

August 23, 2022, 12:35 PM