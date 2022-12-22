Talcum Powder and Triple Doubles: Inside the Rebrand of Miam...

News From Law.com

On Thursday, Medicare claims recovery firm MSP Recovery announced a rebrand to LifeWallet, the name of a health care product suite owned by MSP Recovery that uses the public company's proprietary data analytics technology to consolidate a person's medical history within a smartphone app. The rebrand marks the end of an eventful year for the one-time $33 billion SPAC led by Miami plaintiffs lawyer John Ruiz, which tanked to $1 per share following a May 2022 IPO but still netted Ruiz over $2 billion, according to the company's accounting methods.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 4:28 PM