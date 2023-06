New Suit

Kasowitz Benson Torres filed a defamation lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit accuses the plaintiff's uncle of making false and defamatory statements about the plaintiff after an unwanted sexual assault incident occurred in a hotel in Paris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61039, Talcott v. Kusch.

Florida

June 02, 2023, 7:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert H. Talcott

Plaintiffs

Kasowitz Benson Torres

defendants

Jeffrey C. Kusch

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation