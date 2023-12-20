Talc Plaintiffs Lawyer Andy Birchfield Fights Back at Johnso...

Breaking News From Law.com

Beasley Allen's Andy Birchfield fired back on Tuesday against Johnson & Johnson's motion to disqualify him and his firm from the talc multidistrict litigation in New Jersey, calling the move the 'latest example in a long line of smear tactics' against plaintiffs lawyers, experts and others. The disqualification motion cites a partnership Birchfield formed with one of its former lawyers, James Conlan. Both are pitching a proposed $19 billion deal to resolve talc litigation.

December 20, 2023, 4:30 PM

