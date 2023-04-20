Talc Bankruptcy Judge Grants Partial Stay, Has More Question...

Breaking News From Law.com

A bankruptcy judge granted a partial stay of talc cases against Johnson & Johnson on Thursday but said he had "more questions than answers" about its subsidiary LTL Management's new Chapter 11 case. U.S. Bankruptcy Chief Judge Michael Kaplan of the District of New Jersey, who heard more than nine hours of arguments on Tuesday, acknowledged changes in LTL's new Chapter 11 case, compared to its prior bankruptcy filing, which an appeals court dismissed, but couldn't decide whether there was financial distress or bad faith.

April 20, 2023, 3:28 PM

