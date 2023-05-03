Breaking News From Law.com

Lawyers for talc claimants have objected to the pending re-appointment of a future claims representative in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's LTL Management, threatening to hold up a proposed reorganization plan. At a Wednesday bankruptcy hearing, Randi Ellis is accused of being involved in the second bankruptcy filing, including terms that limit compensation in an $8.9 billion settlement. An LTL attorney criticized the objections as "blatant character assassination."

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 5:55 PM

nature of claim: /