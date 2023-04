Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Securitas Security Services to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Aparicio-Mercado Law on behalf of a former account manager who was allegedly paid 20 percent less than male account managers. The case is 2:23-cv-02808, Talbert v. Securitas Security Services USA Inc.

California

April 14, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Talbert

defendants

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc., a California Corporation

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination