Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for windstorm damage claims, was filed by Bernheim Kelley Battista & Bliss on behalf of Tal Bareket LLC. The case is 0:22-cv-62397, Tal Bareket, LLC v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 3:14 PM