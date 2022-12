News From Law.com

With the end of the year just around the corner, now is a good time for lawyers to take a look at the highs and lows of their practice over the year, and determine what lessons can be drawn from those experiences.Lawyers can reflect on their practice as a whole, both to celebrate the successes and to take stock of events that could serve as risk management lessons.

Georgia

December 19, 2022, 1:06 PM