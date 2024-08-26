Taking Big Leaps in Head Count, Show Me State Law Firms Aggr...

News From Law.com

Am Law 200 law firms have been on a growth spree this year. But a handful of law firms from the same state have taken expansion to another level —completing multiple mergers, opening offices in new locations and even engineering the largest group lateral move in recent memory. That level of competitiveness from big firms with Kansas City roots — including Polsinelli, Lathrop GPM, Husch Blackwell, and Spencer Fane — shows the great growth race is being staged by firms throughout the Am Law 200.

Legal Services

August 26, 2024, 5:00 AM