News From Law.com

The Am Law Litigation Daily this morning checks in with Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial partners Johnny Friedman and Shane O'Neill, both based in Atlanta. They have been moonlighting for the past two years as co-founders of DataGavel, a tech platform designed to bring data aggregation and deep collaboration to the torts practice.

Legal Services

December 05, 2022, 6:30 AM