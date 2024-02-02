Who Got The Work

Scilex Pharmaceuticals has turned to lawyers Megan C. Haney and John C. Phillips Jr. of Phillips, McLaughlin & Hall to defend a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 6 in Delaware District Court by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Haug Partners on behalf of Takeda Pharmaceuticals. The suit, which was filed under seal, seeks to enjoin the defendant from manufacturing and selling generic versions of the plaintiff's anti-gout medication Gloperba. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-01264, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. v. Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 02, 2024, 7:36 PM

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Edgar H. Haug

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Porter F. Fleming

Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phillips, Mclaughlin & Hall, P.A.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims