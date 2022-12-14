New Suit - Patent

Software company Take2 Technologies and the Chinese University of Hong Kong filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pacific Biosciences of California on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The partially redacted complaint, filed by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Perkins Coie, asserts a patented method for detecting modifications to nucleotides in nucleic acids. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01595, Take2 Technologies Ltd. et al. v. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 8:41 PM