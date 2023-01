News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court asked Elizabeth Prelogar's office to advise on how big a bite the America Invents Act's estoppel provision should take out of future patent infringement cases. The court made the request in Apple v. California Institute of Technology. The scope of AIA estoppel is one of the last remaining threads of controversy from the 2011 law.

January 17, 2023, 2:52 PM