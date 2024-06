News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily sits down this morning with Pete Welch, senior vice president and deputy general counsel of product and publishing at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., the video game company that owns the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. Welch, who is based in New York, practiced earlier in his career at IP boutique Morgan & Finnegan and Davis & Gilbert, a firm with close ties to the advertising industry.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 10, 2024, 7:30 AM

