Houston attorneys with Baker Botts and Gibbs & Bruns secured a defense win on appeal in a complex trade secrets misappropriation suit involved undersea crude oil recovery technology. In a joint statement, the law firms said they represented Richard Murphy, a subsea tree engineer, and Dril-Quip Inc., which Murphy joined after leaving the plaintiff company, FMC Technologies Inc.

August 14, 2023, 10:15 AM

