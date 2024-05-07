Take Nothing: 2 Law Firms Trounce Multimillion-Dollar Trade ...

News From Law.com

Two law firms—Porter Hedges and Sorey & Hoover—secured a dismissal in Houston federal court for defendants BalanceFrom LLC and Hulkfit Products Inc., whom CAP Barbell Inc. sued for alleged theft of trade secrets and trade dress infringement. The litigation was over the sale of fitness products, including strength and weight training goods. CAP Barbell claimed BalanceFrom and Hulkfit were liable for millions of dollars in damages, as measured by their profit from the sale of dozens of standard fitness and strength training products, as well as for exemplary damages and reimbursement of CAP Barbell's attorneys' fees.

May 07, 2024, 3:36 PM

