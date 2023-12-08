Take Control of Your Property: Florida Jury Returns $7.5M to...

News From Law.com

In a cautionary tale for certain property owners, a state court jury in Florida returned a seven-figure verdict over the negligence of a Gainesville car wash to prevent a murder on its premises. Douglas McCarron and Kimberly Wald, partners at the Haggard Law Firm in Coral Gables, represented the plaintiff, the personal representative of Bobby Hopkins Jr., against the defendant, Kokomo Key Properties, which does business at the Swamp Car Washes.

December 08, 2023, 11:58 AM

