Douglas J. Feichtner of Dinsmore & Shohl annd Jay Hellman of Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein have entered appearances for Colorado-based It's All Happening LLC in a pending trademark lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 21 in New York Southern District Court by Ostrolenk Faber LLP on behalf of Take Big Steps LLC, a platform to teach estate planning law to attorneys. The suit seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's '2-Hour Lifestyle Lawyer' trademark does not infringe on the defendant’s 'Lifestyle Lawyer's Club' trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-03364, Take Big Steps LLC v. It's All Happening LLC.

June 13, 2023, 10:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Take Big Steps LLC

Plaintiffs

Ostrolenk Faber Llp

defendants

It's All Happening LLC

defendant counsels

Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker Sharfstein

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims