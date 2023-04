News From Law.com

Here's a novel way legal departments could approach fee negotiations with their outside law firms: Adopt a "good cop/bad cop" strategy, bringing in a third party to play hardball in the process. Another idea: Send rate-expectation letters to their law firms each fall, rather than waiting for the firms to play the first card at year-end.

Legal Services

April 25, 2023, 12:43 PM

nature of claim: /