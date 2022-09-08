Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed a class action against Cooperative Regions of Organic Producer Pools d/b/a Organic Valley, an organic food brand, to California Northern District Court. The suit, over the marketing of the company's products, contends that consumers are misled into thinking that Organic Valley products are manufactured through 'humane animal practices' when the products come from cows whose calves are stripped from them within days or hours of birth. The suit is backed by Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes and The PETA Foundation. The case is 3:22-cv-05086, Takahashi-Mendoza v. Cooperative Regions of Organic Producer Pools.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 08, 2022, 6:51 AM