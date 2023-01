Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed a lawsuit against the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by attorney Daniel H. Hunt Esq. on behalf of Dorottiya Takacs. The case is 9:23-cv-80174, Takacs v. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Inc.

Health Care

January 30, 2023, 3:29 PM