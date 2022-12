New Suit - Patent

Intel and Daedalus Prime were hit with a patent lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court. The complaint was filed under seal by McCarter & English on behalf of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01647, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. v. Daedalus Prime LLC et al.

Technology

December 30, 2022, 2:49 PM