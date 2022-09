New Suit - Trade Secrets

Architectural firm Tait & Associates filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Wednesday in Idaho District Court. The complaint, brought by Holland & Hart, accuses a former director of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role at Hillside Architecture. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00400, Tait & Associates Inc. v. Zimmerman et al.

Idaho

September 21, 2022, 4:26 PM