New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Berger Montague filed a privacy class action Friday in New York Southern District Court against Bow Tie Cinemas LLC, the operator of more than 50 movie theaters across five states. The suit accuses Bow Tie of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing consumers' online movie ticket purchases to Facebook through an embedded pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05371, Taino v. Bow Tie Cinemas, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 24, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Taino

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

defendants

Bow Tie Cinemas, LLC

