Davis Wright Tremaine sued the U.S. Department of Justice and the Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of nonprofit Tahirih Justice Center, seeks records related to EOIR's process for hiring appellate immigration judges. The case is 1:23-cv-00751, Tahirih Justice Center v. US Department of Justice, Executive Office of Immigration Review, a subagency of the United States Department of Justice.

June 09, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Tahirih Justice Center

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

US Department of Justice, Executive Office of Immigration Review, a subagency of the United States Department of Justice

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act