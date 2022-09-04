Taft to Enter Detroit in Latest Merger With Jaffe | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Coming off the heels of an eight-lawyer addition with a Chicago transactional boutique in July, Taft Stettinius & Hollister is in the process of executing a combination with a Detroit-based, real estate-focused business firm to expand its dominance in the Midwest's ever-crowding Big Law market. Leaders at the newly inducted Am Law 100 firm have pegged as its latest merger partner Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, a 120-lawyer firm with deep history in the Detroit market and a focus on middle-market M&A.

September 04, 2022, 9:00 AM