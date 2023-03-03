Taft Outpaced Peers in 2022 Due to Merger With Detroit Firm ...

News From Law.com

More than half of Am Law 100 firm Taft Law's $134 million revenue increase over 2021 came from its combination with a Detroit firm finalized on the last day of 2022, adding nearly $82 million to the firm's topline. Without the merger with the Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, which granted the firm its 14th office, leaders at the midwest-born firm say it would have grossed $467 million, or 12.5% more, in 2022. But the combination, finalized on the last day of the year, helped the firm gross $549 million, a 32% revenue boost and a 5.6% rise in revenue per lawyer.

March 03, 2023, 2:33 PM