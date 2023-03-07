New Suit - Consumer Class Action

AM Retail Group, which operates the apparel and accessories company Wilsons Leather, was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dovel & Luner, accuses the defendant of displaying false 'regular' prices on WilsonsLeather.com in order to suggest that its products are on sale at a substantial discount. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00419, Tafolla v. AM Retail Group Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 07, 2023, 2:56 PM