Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Stoneledge Furniture to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by the Gould Law Firm on behalf of a former administrative employee. The case is 5:23-cv-00660, Taflinger v. Stoneledge Furniture LLC.

California

April 14, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Taflinger

defendants

Stoneledge Furniture LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination