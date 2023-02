New Suit - Employment

Exabeam, a cybersecurity provider, was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Spielberger Law Group on behalf of Elizabeth Tadrossem, who claims that she was terminated after being hospitalized during a mental health episode. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00073, Tadrosse v. Exabeam, Inc.

Cybersecurity

February 16, 2023, 5:14 AM