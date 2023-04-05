Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith and Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against HEK LLC d/b/a Kinneberg Management Group to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Friday Eldredge & Clark on behalf of former vice president Zack Tadlock, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's continuing business relationship with Kinneberg's client Lindy's Homemade does not violate any non-solicitation or trade secrets provisions in his employment contract. The case is 5:23-cv-05053, Tadlock v. HEK LLC.

April 05, 2023, 4:23 PM

Zack Tadlock

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

Hek, LLC

Danile R. Hall

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract