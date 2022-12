Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco Insurance to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over a stolen automobile claim, was filed by Wilkins Drolshagen & Czeshinski on behalf of Lala Tadevosyan and Nver Tadevosyan. The case is 1:22-cv-01631, Tadevosyan et al. v. Safeco Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 2:47 PM