New Suit - Consumer

Deutsche Bank, Carrington Mortgage Services and other defendants were sued on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed pro se by Jesus Eldo Tacoronte. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00571, Tacoronte v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Eldo Tacoronte

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Jon Greenlee

Logs Legal Group, LLP

Matthew Ian Flicker

Thomas McFayden

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws