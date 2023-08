News From Law.com

The scope and duration of federal funding offered through the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address pandemic-imposed case backlogs is being expanded and extended. ARPA grant money slated to expire Dec. 31, 2024 has been extended through 2026, according to Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs.

