Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kasdorf, Lewis & Swietlik Sc on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning a child's drawing tablet, was filed by Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown on behalf of Christine Bickham and Paul Tackes. The case is 2:23-cv-00792, Tackes et al v. Amazon.com Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 16, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Bickham

Paul Tackes

Gimbel Reilly Guerin Brown

Kasdorf Lewis Swietlik

defendants

Amazon.com Inc

ABC Insurance Company

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims