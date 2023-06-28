New Suit - Contract

Dickinson Wright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of car seat manufacturer Tachi-S Engineering U.S.A. Inc. The complaint, which targets electric car maker Canoo Technologies Inc., seeks to recover more than $15.5 million that the defendant allegedly failed to pay the plaintiff for its products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11548, Tachi-S Engineering U.S.A., Inc. v. Canoo Technologies Inc., f/k/a Evelozcity Inc.

June 28, 2023, 11:00 AM

Tachi-S Engineering U.S.A., Inc.

Dickinson Wright

Canoo Technologies Inc., f/k/a Evelozcity Inc.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract