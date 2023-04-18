New Suit - Class Action

Allstate was slapped with an insurance class action on Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit alleges that Allstate fails to provide certain depreciation coverage when determining cash-value payments for property losses. The suit was brought by Chevy Chase Law, McWherter Scott & Bobbitt, Erik Peterson Law Offices and Snodgrass Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01048, Tabuga v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Frederick Tabuga

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Allan Poteshman, LLC

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute