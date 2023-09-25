Who Got The Work

Haynes and Boone partners Eugene Goryunov, Vincent K. Shier and Stephanie Sivinski have stepped in to defend Hartmann U.S. Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 8 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Niro McAndrews LLP on behalf of Maurice J.P. Tabone, asserts two patents related to egg carton designs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk, is 4:23-cv-00986, Tabone v. Hartmann U.S. Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 25, 2023, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Maurice J.P. Tabone

Plaintiffs

Niro Mcandrews LLP

defendants

Hartmann U.S. Inc.

The Happy Group Inc.

defendant counsels

Haynes and Boone

Erise Ip PA

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims