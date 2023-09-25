Haynes and Boone partners Eugene Goryunov, Vincent K. Shier and Stephanie Sivinski have stepped in to defend Hartmann U.S. Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 8 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Niro McAndrews LLP on behalf of Maurice J.P. Tabone, asserts two patents related to egg carton designs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk, is 4:23-cv-00986, Tabone v. Hartmann U.S. Inc. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
September 25, 2023, 9:45 AM