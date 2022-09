Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and Air France to California Southern District Court. The suit, over lost luggage claims, was filed pro se by Frieda Tabibian and Shirley Tabibian. The case is 3:22-cv-01408, Tabibian et al. v. Air France.

Transportation & Logistics

September 16, 2022, 8:33 PM