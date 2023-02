New Suit

State Farm Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court case, for a disputed property damage claim, was brought by Carpenter & Zuckerman and Schilleci & Tortorici on behalf of Lina Tabanfar and Shaw Tabanfar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00835, Tabanfar et al v. state farm General insurance company.